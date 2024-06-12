Swap Shop Items 6/12/2024

1. 2007 Dodge Charger, engine is good, transmission is bad / (443) 289-0103

2. 2 vacuum cleaners, $100 each / (757) 693-2080

3. 2014 VW Jetta, $4500 / 1998 Chevy Silverado, $1500 / Peavy bass guitar, $500 / (757) 678-3520

4. Low boat, 2023 model, 25 Mercury, outboard, $9000 / (757) 824-0689

5. Vintage kids books/records and vintage magazines, $150 for the lot / (757) 607-7096

6. Dog crate, 25×18 inches, full size cushion, $30 / (757) 710-2677

7. Power electric wheelchair, brand new, asking $500 / (757)919-4405

8. 1983 outboard boat, $1500 / L/F female mini pen dog to mate with male / (757) 777-2506

9. Hand tools for sale / Yard work services offered / (757) 710 8042

10. 200 Ford Edge, (757) 710 5742

11. L/F 2 bedroom trailer in Maryland, needed by July/August / Also L/F pickup truck between $1000-$1500 in working condition / (410) 422-8973

12. L/F pull behind spreader for lawn mower, (757) 894-1696

13. LF A MERITS POWER WHEEL CHAIR THAT CAN HOLD A PERSON WEIGHING UP TO 450lbs. MUST BE CLEAN AND IN GOOD WORKING CONDITION. CALL 757-693-0720

14. FOR SALE: New in the box 8000 BTU Window AC 120V. With remote control. Can also be controlled by smart phone. Comes with new MFG Warranty Energy Efficient. $300 OBO Located in Exmore Call 757-710-8606

15. 7578947732 / Amanda dryer & GE washer both are in great condition. asking 400 for both but will negotiate and will sell separately

16. i have a 2011 Honda interstate 1300 motorcycle for sale 4,600 miles garage kept one owner asking 6,500.00 dollars can text pictures call 757-710-2385 thank you

17. 7176881893 / Looking for old carpets being thrown away. I need them for an outside project. Looking for a few carpets or pieces of carpet, 6’ x 10’ or larger. Color and type are not important. Worn or dirty are not important either. Wife and I will come to pick up.

18. I’ve 3 small kittens trying to get reed of them. they are 3 females to a good home. My number is 757-607-6665 I live in hallwood, va.23359..on 316 near Stanley’s yound. giving away

19. 3024304645 / Duck decoy table lamps. (2) Walnut base. $50 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected] / Used golf balls. 300+ $50.

Hand held clay bird throwers. One left hand one right hand.$30 each.