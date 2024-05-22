Swap Shop Items 5/22/2024

1. 2 front wheel beatings for 2008 and later 3/4 Chevy or GMC, new in box, $100 / Rear baggage for lawn mower $50 / (757) 665-6623

2. L/D live animal trap for small rabbits, (757) 710-9474

3. Tire for ’95 Ford Ranger, 205/75 R14 / cage for medium size pet / metal door gate for pet / (757) 999-2238

4. L/F Power recliner, preferably with massage function, (757) 678-6342

5. Leather sofa, 2 automatic recliners built in, extra automatic reclining chair, $1400 for both, (757) 710-2318

6. New kerosene heater / camper shell / (757) 307-2044

7. 2015 Dodge Ram lifted pickup truck, 106,000 miles / 2 identical John Deer mowers / (443) 880-1331

8. Baby mattress, $20, (757) 505-6456

9. L/F 3 bedroom home, needed ASAP, (757) 894-9591

10. 2 piece white leather couch + love seat, brand new, asking $800 / cast iron sink and bathtubs, asking $75/pc / L/F scrap metal, junk appliances / (757) 678-2566

11. New in the box, 8000BTU window AC. With remote and can be controlled by your Smart Phone $300 OBO. Located in Exmore. Has Manufactures Warranty Call or text anytime 757-710-8606 Serious calls only

12. l/f late model car or truck running reasonably priced will consider non running cars sitting in

yard or driveway send pics to 757- 993- 0490 2

f/s intex above ground pool 18x9x52. easy set up boxed up ready to go great for summer fun can send pics 600.00 757- 993-0490

13. 2012 Volkswagen Beetle. Hatchback. 190,000 miles. Runs good. Has had a recent oil change. Needs new breaks and a few minor parts. Good on gas. Selling as is for $1,000.00 or best offer.

757-710-7544 or 757-505-6604

14. 1.12 GAUGE ITHACA MODEL 700 OVER AND UNDER SHOTGUN,HEAVY CHIPPED CARVED BEAUTIFUL ENGRAVING,SILVER RECEIVER.OUTSTANDING FIGURED WOOD AND BEAUTIFUL,WORKS PERFECT,EXCELLENT SHAPE.$1300/OBO

2.16 GAUGE OVER AND UNDER HUGLU SHOTGUN,EXCELLENT SHAPE,WORKS PERFECTHARD TO FIND SHOTGUN IN 16 GAUGE.$600 /OBO

3.17HMR SAVAGE RIFLE,NIKON SCOPE,SYNTHETIC STOCK,EXTREMELY ACCURATE,EXCELLENT SHAPE.$500./OBO

15. L/F a 1960s to 1980s mans single speed bicycle in good condition 757 710 6779

16. Collection of vintage Barbie, Ken, Midge, Skipper, some original clothes and accessories.

Also collection of Dawn Dolls and clothes.

All of these early 60s – mid 70s.

$575 / a 1980s game boy with two games $75 / 5404610247

17. 2526982852 / 14 in. blade electric, Ryobi chain saw. / medium size refrigerator / 75 Gallon hot water heater/ Call for price details.

18. LF A WIDE MANUEL WHEELCHAIR FOR A BIG PERSON. CALL 757-693-0720

19. Farm fresh brown eggs, $3.00 per dozen. Diamond plate aluminum tool box for full size pickup, $50 or best offer. 10 pairs of Levi’s and Wrangler 38 x 30 & 38 x 29 jeans, plus one pair or 38 shorts, $80 or best offer for all. Can send pictures. Call or text 757-710-5943.

20. 7577100132 / Numerous new with tag ladies swimsuits / Jigsaw puzzles / Nerf guns

21. 7576930385 / 2 chicks-7-8 weeks old / Barred Rock and California White / Healthy -re-home / Free!!!

22. 2011 Honda interstate 1300 motor cycle for sale 4,600 miles one owner garage kept asking 6,900.00 obo can text pictures call 757-710-2385 thanks.