Swap Shop Items June 26, 2024

1. 1959 MGA roadster needs tender loving to finish restoration project. Leave voice message @757-442-7249

2.Snapper 355z Zero Turn / $1900 / 54” deck, 724cc 26hp Briggs & Stratton engine. Super low hours 248, new blades & fuel gauge this season. Fluids changed religiously. Only non-ethanol gas used. This mower cuts through anything. / 4437830872

3. Free Concrete well pipe. Can be used for driveway over a drainage ditch. 757-787-8291

4. Used golf balls. 350+ balls$50. / Hand held clay bird throwers. (2) One left hand one right hand $30 each. / Duck decoy table lamps. (2) Walnut base.

$50 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected]

5. 2 Upper kitchen cabinets. 12 inches deep, 41 1/2 wide and 30 1/2 tall. 25$ for both. Hacksneck 757-442-3540.

6. A.s.e. retired auto mechanic looking for some side work to keep busy also certified in ac 6097804960 also looking for 4 295 65 r20 tires in good condition

7. Lf late model car or trucks running reasonably priced will consider non running car sitting in driveway or in yard text pics and price to 757 993 0490

8. I’m looking for a 2 or 3BR home for rent, preferably 1200 or less, in the lower Accomack County area or upper Northampton County area. Please call (757)350-0385. If no answer, please leave a message.

9. Roosters starting at $10 up $20 / Farm fresh eggs / 12 for $4 / 30 for ?10 / 7578949719

10 . 7577101153 / 46in 3 blade lawnmower deck for cub cadet, all idlers and pullies and belt are good 100$ or best offer.

11. 7578940025 / 2013 Ford Focus Sedan 207,000 miles Runs Good Good Tires Good AC $2,000 FIRM NO HOLDS, FIRST PERSON WITH $2,000 CASH DRIVES IT AWAY. Thank You!!!