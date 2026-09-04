SWAP SHOP FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 4, 2026

1.Father and son collectors looking for vintage and antique items. From record albums, collectibles and man cave, to glassware, small furniture, and jewelry. They want to buy your stuff. They like anything old and unique. One item or a whole truckload. Call 757-692-0351.

2.Looking to buy a pit bull terrier. Mix puppy or around year, year and a half old.. Body to be mostly Brown, It could have a little bit of white 757 710 3990.

3.FS Jaguar crossbow with red dot sight just in time for deer bow season next month $25. Sorry I doesn’t have any bolts to go with it757 710 6779

4.FS 2025 Keystone, Kodiak Trailer. Brand New, never used, asking 22,000 or BO. 757 416 4072

5.Please help in desperate need of a heavy duty manual wheelchair with a wide seat for a big person. Call 757-678-2884

6.FS gray recliner $75 obo queen size adjustable bed $500 757 442 3306.

7.WICKER BAR STOOLS AND 4 PIECE DINETTE SET 757 710 2698

8.FS BN AIR CONDITIONER, 1,200WATT, $300. VANITY $70 757 710 0333

9.FS 1986 DODGE RAM 4X4 WITH CAMPER SHELL $1,500, LF A CHEAP PLACE TO RENT IN UPPER ACCOMACK COUNTY 757 894 6250

10.LF A SMALL KITCHEN SET 757710 6493

11.FS MANUAL WHEELCHAIR $60 757 709 4752

12.FS CAMPSITE IN TOMS COVE $20,000, 16′ BOAT, 20 HP YAMAHA MOTOR $2,000 AND FLATBED TRAILER $300 607 282 4206.

13.FS A MINIBIKE 6.5 H/P MOTOR $120 757 894 0823