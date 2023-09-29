SWAP SHOP FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2023

1.LF aluminum tool box for full size truck. 757-695-0402
2.6 piece cast iron outdoor table set $175, Craftsman 42″ riding mower $400, LF scrap metal and junk appliances 757-678-2566
3.LF A 24 INCH FLAT SCREEN T.V. CLEAN AND IN GOOD WORKING CONDITION. CALL 757-693-0720
4.LF a cheap work truck, LF 16′-22′ dual axle car trailer 302-519-1311
5.China cabinet $150 757-709-3835
6.Guinea pigs $45 ea. 443-784-6714
7.Remington 75 torpedo kerosene heater $100 757-787-2454
8.Farm fresh brown eggs, $3.00 per dozen. Call or text 757-710-5943.
9.3 tickets to the Chincoteague Oyster festival $180 for all 3 or $75 ea. 757-710-3608
10.LF room to rent Exmore to Parksley 757-709-4685
11.5 ton equip trailer $3,200, Delta p/u tool box $75 757-710-5238
12.LTB 5′ Bush hog w/3 point hitch 757-709-8480
13.Peavy XR60 Mixing board w/2 monitor speakers $300 970-309-5576
14.LF VHS player 757-694-8324
15.Free sweet potatoes you pick 757-710-4138
16.22″ port-a-trike $100, dresser w/mirror $50, small china cabinet $60 757-607-7478
17.For sale T.V. cabinet, bar set w/2 stools, wheel chair 757-894-2045
18.2 15″ wheels off a Valero 757-787-8292
19.Set of Chevy 350 heads $75, 3/4″ racthett wrench $15, women’s Nike shoes $5 757-665-4581
20.LF 75 bricks in good condition 757-894-5321
21.10″ sub woofer speaker box $75 757-607-6797
22.Free black walnuts 757-710-1384