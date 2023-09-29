SWAP SHOP FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2023

September 29, 2023
1.LF aluminum tool box for full size truck. 757-695-0402

2.6 piece cast iron outdoor table set $175, Craftsman 42″ riding mower $400, LF scrap metal and junk appliances 757-678-2566

3.LF A 24 INCH FLAT SCREEN T.V. CLEAN AND IN GOOD WORKING CONDITION. CALL 757-693-0720

4.LF a cheap work truck, LF 16′-22′ dual axle car trailer 302-519-1311

5.China cabinet $150 757-709-3835

6.Guinea pigs $45 ea. 443-784-6714

7.Remington 75 torpedo kerosene heater $100 757-787-2454

8.Farm fresh brown eggs, $3.00 per dozen. Call or text 757-710-5943.

9.3 tickets to the Chincoteague Oyster festival $180 for all 3 or $75 ea. 757-710-3608

10.LF room to rent Exmore to Parksley 757-709-4685

11.5 ton equip trailer $3,200, Delta p/u tool box $75  757-710-5238

12.LTB 5′ Bush hog w/3 point hitch 757-709-8480

13.Peavy XR60 Mixing board w/2 monitor speakers $300 970-309-5576

14.LF VHS player 757-694-8324

15.Free sweet potatoes you pick 757-710-4138

16.22″ port-a-trike $100, dresser w/mirror $50, small china cabinet $60  757-607-7478

17.For sale T.V. cabinet, bar set w/2 stools, wheel chair 757-894-2045

18.2 15″ wheels off a Valero 757-787-8292

19.Set of Chevy 350 heads $75, 3/4″ racthett wrench $15, women’s Nike shoes $5 757-665-4581

20.LF 75 bricks in good condition 757-894-5321

21.10″ sub woofer speaker box $75 757-607-6797

22.Free black walnuts 757-710-1384

 

