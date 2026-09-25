SWAP SHOP FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 25, 2026

1.FS 1985 Chevy truck 3500 square body for parts repairs or a great project. Starts up no rattle needs body work 850 or offers

Chevy 350 small block v8 with upgrade custom cams Holley carb available 757 387 2635

2.Lots of parts for 1980 Harley Davidson FLH 12 pcs redwood 10ft x 1 5/8 x 3/4” $50, belt/disc sander on stand $100 call n lv message 757 894 8118.

3.LOOKING TO BUY a Chevrolet 2 groove water pump pulley with the number 3942992BA stamped on it. 410 430 7128

4.Jaguar crossbow lightweight and easier to cock for deer hunting.$25 no bolts with it. Price is firm 757 710 6779

5.FS JOHN DEERE s100 RIDING LAWN MOWER $800 757 709 0093

6.LF A SMALL PICK-UP TRUCK, MAKE DOESN’T MATTER HAVING A STICK SHIFT DOES. CALL HERB 931 217 5174

7.FS 55″ FLAT SCREEN TV (NOT A SMART TV). GREAT SHAPE SELLING BECAUSE CALLER BOUGHT A BIGGER ONE! $75 757 894 1495. LIVES ON CHINCOTEAGUE.

8.FS CAMP IN TOMS COVE WILL DISCUSS PRICE. ALSO, A UTILITY TRAILER (8′ X 7′) $300. CALL 607 282 0280

9.FS MOTORIZED WHEELCHAIR $100, MANUAL WHEELCHAIR $50 757 709 4752

10.FS REFIGERATOR EXCELLENT CONDITION, $65 757 350 0349