- L/F late model car or truck in running condition reasonably priced will consider non running cars also send price and pictures. F/S 79 formula 233 cuddy cabin boat new engine new out drive turnkey boat great fishing boat clear VA Titles boat and trailer also receipts for engine and out drive work done by local marina can send Pics. Will consider trades possibly $4,500 obo 609-780-4960
- For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287
- Danish Modern dining set from 1960s. American made. Blonde finish. Dining table with leaves, buffet (needs a new backboard) and 7 chairs. 8th chair is broken but parts are there. $300. L.L. Bean queen size futon sofa frame. Green finish. Good shape. $100. 302-463-9130
- 2017 Ninja 650 cc motorcycle $5,000 757-709-2223
- LF free pit bull puppy 757-678-9313
- Pressure washer. 4 1/2″ circular saw, assortment of PVC pipe pieces for sale 757-787-0854
- Stable Mate miter saw stand $50, set of Craftsman 3/4″ sockets $75 757-665-4932
- Lima beans for sale 757-350-5036
- Full dining set for 8 persons $200, collection of old bottles $350, antique butcher block table $400 631-774-3739
- LF a trailer to tow behind a motorcycle 757-387-0968
- Shirley Temple dolls for sale, coach pocket books 757-824-3379
- 55 gal. drums metal $20 plastic $15, 300 gal. tote containers, 2 camper shells $100 ea. 757-505-6863
- 1954 Chevy pick up does not run $3,000, Massey Ferguson 135 tractor $1,500, assortment of stainless steel props for motors 150 hp or above $100 ea. 410-491-7337
- LF someone to install window cranks and do work under a mobile home trailer 757-787-7542
- 2007 Dutchman motor home 29′ less than 50,000 mi. $15,900 757-709-0541
- 2000 Harley Davidson 883 sportster $4,000 443-944-7871
- 3 exercise bikes $100-$150, Drum set $350, Skill table saw $50 757-710-1490
- 1984 Mercedes Benz diesel $6,500 757-387-2200
