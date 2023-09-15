SWAP SHOP FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 15, 2023

1.Brand new still in the box Husqvarna 3 bag grass catching system for a Husqvarna zero turn mower $350, 4 man automatic inflating/deploying Viking life raft in a hard case and a hydro static release clip. $150 757-710-4703

2.Single bed ,metal frame, decorative, a mattress and box springs, hardly ever used, I’m giving it away to whoever wants it, please leave a message or text me, 757-694-7975

3.Looking for a I phone for a reasonable price if anyone has one for sale. 757-999-0159

4.EZAwn Sunbrella fabric awning, 8′ in length, Navy color. $90 obo. Can send pictures upon request, Four 225/70/15 Michelin tires mounted to 15″ rims off of a 2003 Ford Ranger. $140 obo. Vintage Erie 104 Vise in working condition. $75 obo 410-430-0476

5.Looking for a 10×10 canopy tent or it can be bigger. 757-709-8949

6.30 eggs $8, roosters $10 ea., Blue point hedge mower 757-894-9719

7.LF 16′-22′ dual axle car trailer, LF work truck 302-519-1311

8.LF house/trailer for rent 757-694-5996

9.Cherry dining table $250, Rouge bass guitar $500, LF miniature Doberman pincher female to mate 757-678-3520

10.LF place to rent Accomack/Northampton county 757-787-3237

11.8 antique clam baskets $50 ea. or all for $300, Whirlpool washer $350 obo, 4 office desks for sale 757-710-4535

12.Trailer for sale fixer upper 757-350-0894

13.ATV 4×4 w/dump bed $8,500, Hunting dog box $150 607-437-4782

14.Small block Chevy heads $60, shop broom $10, assorted auto/garden tools 757-665-4581

15.Twin bed in good condition $75, book case $20 757-710-3561