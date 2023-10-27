SWAP SHOP FRIDAY OCTOBER 27, 2023

October 27, 2023
 |
1.Katherine Kiss Mermaid Doll, created 2020, long blonde braids, $ 200. Call for picture. Also, small Longaberger Christmas tote, $ 20.  757-787-7351

2.For sale a 60 inch Samsung Smart TV and Glass Stand for $300.00 (757)789-5287

3.LF a lab mix black and white puppy 757-787-1028

4.LF a cheap truck 302-519-1311

2023 football schedule ad with sponsors

5.2005 Ford Explorer $3,000 757-414-3972

6.1999 Ford Crown Victoria $2,500 757-894-7003

7.For sale 2002 Honda XL 200 dirt bike, H/P computer, lot of DVD’s 757-709-0848

8.LF a Cub Cadet zero turn 42″ mower deck 757-919-0098

9.7’x5′ utility trailer $400 and assorted metal 757-678-6250

10.Dresser w/mirror $25  757-505-6789

11.De Walt scroll saw $250 obo  757-678-6465

12.For sale vanity w/mirrors, T.V. cabinet, bar set w/2 stools  757-894-2045

13.2 bedroom mobile home $7,900  757-709-9255

14.2 outdoor storage cabinets 70″x30″ $100 ea. garden composter $50  757-694-5150

15.Attic fan $35  757-442-2203

