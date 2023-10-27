SWAP SHOP FRIDAY OCTOBER 27, 2023

1.Katherine Kiss Mermaid Doll, created 2020, long blonde braids, $ 200. Call for picture. Also, small Longaberger Christmas tote, $ 20. 757-787-7351
2.For sale a 60 inch Samsung Smart TV and Glass Stand for $300.00 (757)789-5287
3.LF a lab mix black and white puppy 757-787-1028
4.LF a cheap truck 302-519-1311
5.2005 Ford Explorer $3,000 757-414-3972
6.1999 Ford Crown Victoria $2,500 757-894-7003
7.For sale 2002 Honda XL 200 dirt bike, H/P computer, lot of DVD’s 757-709-0848
8.LF a Cub Cadet zero turn 42″ mower deck 757-919-0098
9.7’x5′ utility trailer $400 and assorted metal 757-678-6250
10.Dresser w/mirror $25 757-505-6789
11.De Walt scroll saw $250 obo 757-678-6465
12.For sale vanity w/mirrors, T.V. cabinet, bar set w/2 stools 757-894-2045
13.2 bedroom mobile home $7,900 757-709-9255
14.2 outdoor storage cabinets 70″x30″ $100 ea. garden composter $50 757-694-5150
15.Attic fan $35 757-442-2203