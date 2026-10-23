SWAP SHOP FRIDAY OCTOBER 23, 2026

1.LF 1″×6″ lumber boards. 757 694 1398

2.Pecans wanted. It’s time to start rounding up Favorite winter snack. Call or text what you HAVE not shy about buying large amounts, if the price is right, 757 695 0294

3.Troy-Bilt pressure washer 2800 psi. New hose with rotator nozzle and 4 tips. Recently serviced. $125.00 443 783 3253

4.FS Chincoteague Decoy -125 obo. guitar collection vintage guitars, amps, pedals, stands. $1500 takes it all 757 710 1927

5.LF a free hospital bed with a mattress. Must be clean and in good working condition. Also LF a girl chihuahua about 1 to 1 & a half years old. Call 757-678-2884

6.2 dining room, captains, chairs, cushion, bottom, wicker, back with arms 25 each. One Jenna grill four burner and two infrared burners on wheels with rotisserie stainless steel $50 U pick up and some slap white oak call 4 price 757 894 8118

7.FS 4 LARGE TROPICAL PLANTS $5 EACH. LF LARGE STYROFOAM BOXES 757 710 9576

8.LF 17 INCH DODGE CARVAN RIM 757 894 0113

9.LF A PICKUP TRUCK 1999 OR OLDER 410 422 8973

10.FS RECLINER, 2 BAR STOOLS, LARGE TV CABINET ALL ITEMS YOURS FOR $100 757 505 9325