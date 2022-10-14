- For Sale: 2002 Coleman Camper 21′. Need some TLC. All appliances work. $1300.00. 267-475-4772. Wachapreague
- Free 3 BR,1 bath mobile home. Must be able to move it ASAP needs work! 757-387-2114
- For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287
- For sale fishing poles,3 ton jack. car ramps tools call if interested 757-709-0923
- Couch for sale VGC beige & olive green print $65, 8ft Yucca Plant (indoors) $503. 2 6ft. Pencil Trees $45 each, also other house plants for sale Call or text 757-894-4199
- 8 foot 3 point hitch scrape in good condition. 757-442-4118
- Cedar Patio Table and 4 chairs with cushions. Can be used inside or outside. Asking $225 or best offer 757-678-7258
- INTERNATIONAL 510 SEED DRILL,DOUBLE DISC OPENERS,WORKS GREAT,USED TO PLANT THIS YEAR, reason for selling bought row planter. $1000.00/OBO, 2 GUN CABINETS HOLDS 6 EACH.GOOD SHAPE DRAWERS BELOW. $125.00/OBO MOSLER HEAVY DUTY SAFE APPROXIMATE SIZE 18 X 18 X 24 TALL $125.00/ OBO 757-894-9230
- Christmas wreath, yard tools for sale 757-787-7969
- 1994 Ford Ranger p/u $1,000 obo 757-710-8129
- for sale acre of land in Mappsville $28,000, 30′ camper trailer $2,000, scrap metal for sale 757-710-5238
- LF energy efficient furnace 757-694-7726
- LF work truck, LF dual axle car trailer 16′-20′ 302-519-1311
- 2 275 gal. oil tanks for sale $75 each 757-894-9719
- LF someone to fix a clothes line 757-665-4720
- Set of 6 Harley Davidson 1/18 scale models $60 757-665-7487
- 3 pc. living room set for sale 757-442-5370
- For sale men’s/women’s motorcycle clothing XL, jackets w/ removable armor, LF Benelli Super Black Eagle 12 ga. shot gun w/ 28″ barrel. 757-710-0424
- Turnip greens $5 shopping bag full 301-712-7802
- Gas fireplace wall the parts ready to hook up $300 757-999-0099
- For sale Ironman inversion bench, 4 pc. leather living room set 757-710-2858 ask for Donna
