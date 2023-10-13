SWAP SHOP FRIDAY OCTOBER 13, 2023

October 13, 2023
1.For sale boat anchors, belt sander, 6′ folding table  757-414-0429

2.Looking for an acoustic electric ukulele to buy.  Text or call 757-710-6779

3.Looking to buy a one-thousand-dollar bill ($1000.00).  Will pay premium.  Also looking for Brown Seal National Bank Notes.  Will also pay premium.  Call or text 757 710-8810.

4.LF a Honda or a reliable vehicle 757-815-1828

Broadwater Academy - It's Worth it!

5.For sale Hydraulic bathtub lift, antique china cabinet 757-442-3306

6.New 2 ton engine life, engine stand, ATV tire changer $500 for all 757-384-0157

7.30′ Fleetwood camper trailer w/2 slide outs call for price, 16′ heavy duty equipment trailer $3,200 obo 757-710-5238

8.LF a handyman for roof work 757-350-0894

9.2014 Town and Country transmission $2,700, Hospital bed w/remote $300, 757-387-2256

10.Electric treadmill $25  757-442-3056

11.LF someone to haul trash in Horntown area 757-709-4544

12.Free furniture 757-710-8890

13.GE dryer $100 757-709-0466

14.Hoover carper shampooer $50 410-913-7413

15.For sale 2011 Chevy Malibu, 2008 Ford F-150, 2008 Dodge Charger  757-350-9849

16.For sale wheelchair, bar set w/2 stools, T.V. cabinet 757-894-2045

17.2 bedroom mobile home $8,000 you move it 757-709-9255

