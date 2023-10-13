SWAP SHOP FRIDAY OCTOBER 13, 2023

1.For sale boat anchors, belt sander, 6′ folding table 757-414-0429
2.Looking for an acoustic electric ukulele to buy. Text or call 757-710-6779
3.Looking to buy a one-thousand-dollar bill ($1000.00). Will pay premium. Also looking for Brown Seal National Bank Notes. Will also pay premium. Call or text 757 710-8810.
4.LF a Honda or a reliable vehicle 757-815-1828
5.For sale Hydraulic bathtub lift, antique china cabinet 757-442-3306
6.New 2 ton engine life, engine stand, ATV tire changer $500 for all 757-384-0157
7.30′ Fleetwood camper trailer w/2 slide outs call for price, 16′ heavy duty equipment trailer $3,200 obo 757-710-5238
8.LF a handyman for roof work 757-350-0894
9.2014 Town and Country transmission $2,700, Hospital bed w/remote $300, 757-387-2256
10.Electric treadmill $25 757-442-3056
11.LF someone to haul trash in Horntown area 757-709-4544
12.Free furniture 757-710-8890
13.GE dryer $100 757-709-0466
14.Hoover carper shampooer $50 410-913-7413
15.For sale 2011 Chevy Malibu, 2008 Ford F-150, 2008 Dodge Charger 757-350-9849
16.For sale wheelchair, bar set w/2 stools, T.V. cabinet 757-894-2045
17.2 bedroom mobile home $8,000 you move it 757-709-9255