SWAP SHOP FRIDAY NOVEMBER 3, 2023

1.Wanted to Buy: a cord or truck load of seasoned split firewood Delivered to Exmore. Call 757-710-8606

2.Like new leather sectional sofa with 2 recliners and a pull-out sofa bed. Dark brown. $500 OBO.

3.Golf clubs $50 , Brand new New Construction window $50 , ductless drywall sander with hose $50 757-894-6684

4.Looking for a reasonably priced window cleaner 757-787-3433

5.Like new by Ashley furniture, queen size bed frame, headboard and footboard with drawers installed/every thing must go, asking $250 or best offer, please call 410-621-5233

6.Looking for an acoustic amplifier like a Fender acoustasonic or something similar.no regular amplifiers Text or call 757 710 6779

7.Over 1,000 Pieces of Brand New Clothing $2000, Great for a reseller or someone who sells at flea markets. Plenty of money to be made. Working Embroidery Machine with lots of extras $500 443-359-9444

8.For sale 48″ T.V. w/ surround sound speakers best offer 757-678-2877

9.For sale 2002 200cc dirt bike call for price 757-709-0848

10.14″ Dell laptop w/accs. $100 757-894-3559

11.Pair of stage speakers $300, Finder bass cabinet $150, pair of Peavey SP5TI speakers $150 757-710-1490

12.For sale men’s clothes, LF a chest freezer 757-709-3634

13. LF a handy man to fix appliances and other items 757-894-2269

14.For sale T.V. cabinet, vanity, car pressure washer 757-894-2045