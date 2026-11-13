SWAP SHOP FRIDAY NOVEMBER 13, 2026

1.Single Family House for rent in Accomac: 4 bedrooms with one bath; all electric; central heat and air; Stove and Refrigerator included. NO Pets. On large lot. Rental cost is $1,600. Rental application required with proof of income. Text messages only to 757.993.0266

2.LF two male puppies, LF scrap metal and junk appliances, will pick up for free, call 757 678 2566.

3.LF a bunny. this is strictly for a loving home and not for meat. Will consider a bonded pair. Prefer a mini or dwarf but open to others.

Text pictures of what you have available 757-710-0890

4.FS CHIHUAHUA PUPPIES $50 EACH 757 990 5816

5.FS BURN BARRELS 55 GALLON DRUMS, TOPS CUT, VENT HOLES AT THE BOTTOM, $30 EACH. HANDHELD GRINDER $40, OIL FILLED ELECTRIC HEATER $45 757 894 0823

6.VEGGIES FOR SALE AT THE PLAZA ACROSS FROM GOOSE CREEK, CABBAGE, SWEET POTATOES AND MORE. 757 694 5786

7.FS WHEELCHAIR $30 AND 2 FREE WALKERS 757 666 9545

8.LF A SMALL TRUCK, STICK OR AUTOMATIC, AS LONG AS IT RUNS WELL WILL PAY UP TO $2,000 CALL HERB 931 217 5174