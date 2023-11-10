SWAP SHOP FRIDAY NOVEMBER 10, 2023

1.Looking for long hair kitten. Had a Maine coon and he was wonderful, we miss him. Will entertain any long hair, male preferred. Willing to pay adoption fee or small fee. Will be an inside cat with two others, will have vet visits, shots and get neutered. 848-404-8329

2.Gateway laptop $100 , computer desk $50, China cabinet $150. 757-709-1376

3.2006 ford f150 2wd runs and drives great v8 165,000 miles ext cab short bed $4800 443-523-5741

4.Would like some turnip greens if so call 757-665-4862

5.Looking for a electric car polishing buffer. Not the big round kind the long kind that looks like a grinder 757-710-6779

6.For sale 2002 dirt bike, 3 in 1 printer 757-694-5996

7.Set of tools and a sheet rock lift $2,400, 35″ T.V. $100 757-442-9436

7.14″ Dell laptop computer w/acces. $200 757-894-3559

8.For sale chest freezer 757-919-0098

9.F/S Kobolt toolbox full of tools and air tools with air compressor used in auto repair shop selling everything to start your auto repair business or mechanic $1,500 obo 609-780-4960

10.We have a assortment of chickens Hens and roosters. Yes the hens are laying eggs but the rooster are not. Lol. Starting at $10 to $15 We also have a red Angus steer weighing around 750 to 800 lb. $1000 delivery is available for the cow. Also a 275 gallon steel tank last used for heating oil. $100? 757-894-9719

11.Trailer full of furniture $350 obo and may deliver 757-709-2888

12.For sale pressure washer, T.V. cabinet and bar set w/2 stools 757-894-2045

13.Set of rims for a Dodge 22×10 $275 757-374-6272