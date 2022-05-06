  1. 2 CLASSIC TRUCKS RESTORATION PROJECT.  1991 8 cyl 4WD Suburban good tires trans & engine.  Needs part. Rust.  1996 Ford F150 straight 6 w/camper shell, good body, electrical issues.  Serious offers only. 16′ stock trailer, rust.  $1,000.00.  757 789 0901.
  2. 2008 Harley Davidson 883 Sportster $3,800, Troy-bilt tiller $400 443-880-1331
  3. Stilh weed eater $250 757-709-1522
  4. 2009 Chevy Malibu for sale or trade for pick up 443-289-0103
  5. Band speakers/amp, beach supplies, 2 acres of land for sale 757-665-8625
  6. Brown eggs for sale, 21″ Craftsman push mower 757-665-6279
  7. Snapper push mower $20, Speedway boat motor dolly $40, 38″ lawn sweeper $75 757-442-2465
  8. LF Ford Ranger or F-150 short bed pick up  757-319-6085
  9. 2000 Ford Mustang convertible $4,500, 2002 Lincoln Towne car $2,500, Stilh chain saw/weed eater 757-678-3520
  10. Gray cat found on Prettyman Circle 757-710-1784
  11. Paper shredder, complete  bedroom suite for sale 757-787-7969
  12. LF a camper in the Accomack County area 757-694-5220
  13. Free scrap metal  Pungoteague area 757-710-9576
  14. Treadmill $100  757-709-3530
  15. LF cheap transportation, LF 2 br. apt. 1st floor in MD, LF scooter/moped 410-422-8973
  16. 42″ Craftsman mower, 42″ John Deere mower $600 ea. 757-678-2566
  17. Free wood you pick up 443-365-7168
  18. Pair of zero gravity chairs $65 757-894-0823
  19. Used 15″-16″-17″ tires for sale call aft. 4pm. 757-442-5009