- 2 CLASSIC TRUCKS RESTORATION PROJECT. 1991 8 cyl 4WD Suburban good tires trans & engine. Needs part. Rust. 1996 Ford F150 straight 6 w/camper shell, good body, electrical issues. Serious offers only. 16′ stock trailer, rust. $1,000.00. 757 789 0901.
- 2008 Harley Davidson 883 Sportster $3,800, Troy-bilt tiller $400 443-880-1331
- Stilh weed eater $250 757-709-1522
- 2009 Chevy Malibu for sale or trade for pick up 443-289-0103
- Band speakers/amp, beach supplies, 2 acres of land for sale 757-665-8625
- Brown eggs for sale, 21″ Craftsman push mower 757-665-6279
- Snapper push mower $20, Speedway boat motor dolly $40, 38″ lawn sweeper $75 757-442-2465
- LF Ford Ranger or F-150 short bed pick up 757-319-6085
- 2000 Ford Mustang convertible $4,500, 2002 Lincoln Towne car $2,500, Stilh chain saw/weed eater 757-678-3520
- Gray cat found on Prettyman Circle 757-710-1784
- Paper shredder, complete bedroom suite for sale 757-787-7969
- LF a camper in the Accomack County area 757-694-5220
- Free scrap metal Pungoteague area 757-710-9576
- Treadmill $100 757-709-3530
- LF cheap transportation, LF 2 br. apt. 1st floor in MD, LF scooter/moped 410-422-8973
- 42″ Craftsman mower, 42″ John Deere mower $600 ea. 757-678-2566
- Free wood you pick up 443-365-7168
- Pair of zero gravity chairs $65 757-894-0823
- Used 15″-16″-17″ tires for sale call aft. 4pm. 757-442-5009
