SWAP SHOP FRIDAY MAY 24, 2024

1.1991 old school Brougham D’Elegance Cadillac this posting is for serious inquiries only black four-door red interior immaculate shape 103,000 miles $5,000 or best offer will not go lower 919-888-3774

2.2 Maple sturdy Barstools, beautiful condition, must pick up, Price $100.00 or best offer 757-789-5008

3.Queen size bed real wood dark stain from HGTV Property Brothers Collection like new! Asking $200 obo I can send pictures! Oak dining table round very nice! $100 obo Call 757-331-1911

4.Used golf balls. $50 for 300 plus. / Hand held clay bird throwers. (2) one left hand one right hand. $30 each. / Duck decoy table lamps. (2) Walnut base. $50 each. 302-430-4645

5.Used Kenmore 5 cu ft Commercial Grade freezer. Good condition, running and freezes to -10 degrees. Measures 27″ x 24″ x 34″ tall. Asking $100.00 for it. Located near Parksley. (757) 665-4597

6.24,000 BTU a/c 220 v. window unit $250, 2004 Chevy Suburban $4,500 757-710-2734

7.Like new Craftsman router w/portable table and bits $130 757-665-4868

8.LF a 1-2 bedroom rental section 8 approved 757-505-6783

9.Looking for 454 Chevy big block. Block only! 757-350-9497

10.LF regulation height portable basketball goal 757-894-1696

11.26″ girls bike $60, Maytag dryer $65, infant/toddler crib w/mattress $75 757-302-1010

12.2007 Ford F-15 v-6 not running $750 obo, 1994 GMC 2500 pick up $2,800 obo 302-519-1311

13.Sliding glass patio door $50, punching bag set $150 757-710-1800

14.Wood twin bed foundation FREE, Igloo portable ice maker $100, 8′ utility trailer $500 757-787-7546

15.4 pieces of antique furniture $375 for all 631-774-3739