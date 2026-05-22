SWAP SHOP FRIDAY MAY 22, 2026

1.LF a free hospital bed with a mattress. Must be clean and in good working condition. Also, LF a free heavy-duty wheelchair for a big person. Call 757-693-0720

2.LF two male puppies. FS 4 piece bedroom set, like new, dresser with mirror, 4 drawer chest, and nightstand $650. LF scrap metal and junk appliances, will pick up for free, call 757 678 2566.

3.Maytag dryer $75– works great. Call Dan 757-710-6784

4.LF A HOUSE, MOBILE HOME, OR ROOM TO RENT 410 845 3129

5.FS A PONTIAC SUNBIRD $75, A COLLECTION OF 75 DVDs AND 150 VHS TAPES, MUST BUY THEM ALL, WILL NOT BE SOLD INDIVIDUALLY. ALSO A DVD PLAYER AND A VHS PLAYER IS FOR SALE. CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION 757 894 0309

6.LF 1- OR 2-BEDROOM TRAILER CLOSE TO THE MARYLAND LINE 410 422 8973

7.FS 2010 FORD FUSION NEEDS A TRANSMISSION 757 710 2698

8.FS 2003 PONTIAC GRAND AM $2,000, 2002 ROGUE MOTORCYCLE $1,500 AND AN ENGINE HORSE $200 757 678 3520

9.FS A SCOOTER $700, 65 INCH FLAT SCREEN TV 757 710 2577