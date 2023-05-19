1. LF small puppy for companionship 7578940113

2. Vintage stove natural gas hangs in the wall with a vent on the front $275-$250. 275 gallon kerosene tank $150. AT&T smartphone with charger no instructions brand new. $75 low as $50 4104224350

3. 275 gallon kerosene tank or fuel oil tank, Rack comes with it $175 7577105324

4. 2 televisions flat screen 55 inch, 42 inch very reasonable price like new great color 7576782854

5. Washer and dryer Maytag, Tuxedo black suit brand new still have tags, Brand new microwave oven 7576782778

6. Front load washing machine Kenmore $200 7577091522

7. 7577105238 Acre of land on turkey run road 5th place on the left with Caldwell banker sign $28k nice piece of property. Honda 4 stroke turbo jet ski and trailer 2500 little tlc needed . 3 wooden decoys nice decoys first name Stanley leave name and number

8. 7576931807 Treadmill pretty nice shape lot of electronic stuff $75

9. Folding camping chair Coleman max canvas with 2 cup holders $20. Two piece luggage set black in color with wheels $10 for set 7576786907

10. Medium sized container of older marbles $25. Bag of costume jewelry discuss when call 7576945660

11. Antique vanity $70 3 mirrors no stool. Brand new in box Purple martin bird house put it together $70 7578942045

12. 1 new desktop 100 car ramps 20 looking for small shed someone haul off couch call 709-0923

13. Looking for a 2/3 bedroom house for rent in Accomac county. 7573547167

14. Looking for a Colt 45 or any high caliber pistol also a Belgium browing shotgun 7573877506