SWAP SHOP FRIDAY MAY 15, 2026

May 15, 2026
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SwapShop
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1.14′ AlumaCraft, 8HP Yamaha, Trailer, Hummingbird, ECT! $2,500.00 OBO! Hunting Property! 1 1/2 AC Excellent Deer Hunting, $4,000.00 , Vintage Johnson outboard 9.9 HP $500.00 OBO 757-894-1368

2.LF a free hospital bed with a mattress. Must be clean and in good working condition. Call 757-693-0720

3.LF A USED TRAILER HITCH FOR A PICKUP 757 894 3742

4.LF a reliable vehicle. Call anytime 757-505-6211

5.FS 1984 4 WINDS 19 ‘ BOAT LOW MILES $2,500 OR $1,500 FOR THE MOTOR ONLY 757 919 0137.

 

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Local Weather

May 15, 2026, 2:53 pm
Clear sky
WNW
Clear sky
63°F
11 mph
Apparent: 61°F
Pressure: 1016 mb
Humidity: 45%
Winds: 11 mph WNW
Windgusts: 27 mph
UV-Index: 5.35
Sunrise: 5:53 am
Sunset: 8:05 pm
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