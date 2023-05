MORNING GOLD: On my mind this morning is letters.... acronyms to be specific. TGIF for today, the three H's of summer which are coming (hazy, hot and humid) and more crossed my mind. But there is an acronym we can incorporate into every day, any season, which is LLL.Live (every moment), Laugh (every day), Love (beyond words.) The song that crossed my mind is by Clay Walker that reinforces the gold thoughts.Live, Laugh, LoveI'm gonna live, laugh, love, just for todayGonna take all the trouble thatTomorrow might bring and put it awayGonna drink every drop of happiness'Til they cover me upI'm gonna live, gonna laugh, gonna loveI got a buddy that wakes upWorryin' about stocks and bondsHe's up and he's down and he only smilesWhen the market's strongI spend my whole week's wagesAt the dance on Saturday nightI won't never grow a portfolioBut hey that's alrightI'm gonna live, laugh, love, just for todayGonna take all the trouble thatTomorrow might bring and put it awayGonna drink every drop of happiness'Til they cover me upI'm gonna live, gonna laugh, gonna loveI got a cabin in the countryAnd the tin roof rattlesWhen the rain comes downWhere the wind through the pineHelps me unwindWhile the world goes 'roundI got a woman that fills my heart so fullThat it overflowsAnd how it gets any better than thisBrother I don't knowI'm gonna live, laugh, love, just for todayGonna take all the trouble and put it awayGonna drink every drop of happiness'Til they cover me upI'm gonna live, gonna laugh, gonna loveI'm gonna live, laugh, love, just for todayGonna take all the trouble thatTomorrow might bring and put it awayGonna drink every drop of happiness'Til they cover me upI'm gonna live, gonna laugh, gonna love