1.New desktop pc $100, push mower needs to be fixed $40 call 757-709-0923

2.Troy Built rototiller Pony model with electric start. Used one season. Runs great. Looks new. $9509 508-277-1502

3.2 free fixed male goats to a good home only not food 757-710-3192

4.iPhone 6s plus with new battery and otter box cover $100 Apple Watch Series 4 rose gold with extra watch protectors $50 Must text only Serious inquiries only 757-710-1655

5.Front loading cloths washer $200 757-709-1522

6.LF a car/pick up/SUV 757-665-1203

7.Vanity w/mirror $150, Child’s art easel $30, LF late model truck 443-880-1331

8.Paul Reed Smith guitar w/Boss 50 watt amp $750 757-990-9136

9.LF someone to take out trash on a regular basis 757-709-4544

10.LF service manual for a 2011 GMC Arcadia 757-678-2276

11.New in the box Black Max push mower $150 757-350-5153

12.1 Terra byte external hard drive w/movies $150 757-894-2434

13.Free 2 tickets to Antique Roadshow in Raleigh N.C May 16 757-665-5703

14.LF someone to put together a Queen size bed 252-455-5876

15.LTB a T.V. antenna 757-505-6456

16.Yamaha acoustic guitar no case $250 757-709-4174

17.Comfort lift recliner $100, Ikea queen size sofa bed free, aluminum purple martin house $80 757-692-2684