SWAP SHOP FRIDAY MAY 10, 2024

1.Looking for free Old carpet Any brand, any color. 10 feet long by 4 feet wide or larger in either direction will pick it up. Chance to have that old carpet hauled away. 717-688-1893

2. Scrap metal picked up, old appliance’s – lawn mowers – car parts – aluminum wheels -batteries – ATVs, scooters, go carts – boat motors an boat trailers Also will do dump runs for a fee. Fee depends on how much stuff is needed gone. Will do garage cleanouts. Call or text 757-710-8405

3.ANGEL STATUES AND ROOSTER COOKIE JARS $60 DOLLARS FOR ALL. CALL 757-693-0720

4.Duck decoy table lamps.(2) Walnut base. $50 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected] / Used golf balls. $50 for 300 plus balls. / Hand held clay bird throwers. (2) one left hand one right hand. $30 each. 302-430-4645

5.Farm eggs for sale 30 eggs $10, 12 eggs $4,Laying hens for sale. $9 per hen. Aluminum tool box for sale. No keys. .$75-757-894-9719

6.For sale 6’5″ camper shell, LF tailgate and seats for a 1996 Chevy S-10 757-387-2044

7.LF a trampoline in very good condition 757-694-8683

8.2004 Chevy Avalanche $1,900 757-694-8555

9.LF free bed any size, LF FREE 65″ projection T.V. 757-607-6112

10.Tires and rims for Ram truck 275/70R18 $25 ea. 443-462-7166

11.LTB rear tractor tires 11/28 757-709-8480

12.1999 Ford F-150 pick up w/14′ utility trailer $4,000, Kubota 54″ riding mower $1,200 757-894-5713

13.Tomato plants, squash plants, pepper plants 757-665-6306

14.100 ‘ extension cord $100, small propane tanks $10, 200 gal. oil tank w/stand $100 757-442-5623

15.FREE Bar BQ grill 757-894-8227

16.6’ finishing mower $100 757-678-6342

17.2008 Toyota Corolla runs good $3,000 757-665-5009

18.LF a dozen tomato cages 757-894-3742

19.LF Stihl straight shaft FS90 or higher running or if it needs some work 757-442-2465