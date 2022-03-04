- Sofa sleeper in good condition with a custom slipcover. I will send a photo if interested $150.00 757-999-1664
- GE Refrigerator / Freezer with Icemaker excellent condition metal grey in color $150 710-2156
- Free: Rooster and few Hens. Have too many 757-787-3902
- 1967 Chevy Bel air 4 door Runs and moves Needs floor pan driver side No title $1,500.00 obo, 1970 C10 pick up Runs and drives 12 bolt rear Title in hand $1,500.00, 350 Oldsmobile engine and transmission $750.00 obo 757-350-9497
- 4 piece bath set tan in color vanity, sink, mirror, medicine cabinet (48″) 757-709-4064
- L/F CAR TRAILER OR UTILITY TRAILER 7 X16 OR BIGGER REASONABLY PRICED, ALSO L/F LATE MODEL CAR OR TRUCK, F/S 2008 JOHN DEERE 56IN CUT ZERO TURN IN EXCELLENT CONDITION $2,000. BO 609-780-4960
- 4 truck tires $45 ea., 42″ John Deere riding mower, will haul junk appliances/scrap metal 678-2566
- LF someone to do sewing repair on a sofa, LF square fish tank, LF someone to build a kitchen island 710-5238
- Electric pole glass insulators, 1940’s-50’s decoys, 2 large live traps 757-387-7506
- LF place to rent in MD,VA,DE. LF used work truck, LF 18′-20′ dual axle car trailer 302-519-1311
- Old Honda motor cycle $150 894-8285
- Paul Reed Smith A40E guitar, PRS SE245 Guitar, 50 watt Boss amp $1,400 for all 990-9136
- 5’x8′ utility trailer $400 442-2203
- LF garden tiller 710-4242
- COVID-19
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page