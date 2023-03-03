1. 1 acre of land for sale in Trehernville area 757 678 6910

2. 1979 c10 Shortbed pickup roller. 1989 Silverado with motor and transmission running, $2,000.00 for both. 757-350-9497

3. 2008 Chrysler town country 177k has a computer issue 1000.bo 609 780 4960

4. 2009 Lincoln MKS red with black leather interior excellent running car just had 2k of work done Ready to go 277k 4000.bo 609 780 4960

5.Looking for house to rent for sale desktop pc 100. 3 ton jack 40 free push mower call 709-0923

6. LF junk appliances and scrap metal 678-2566 will pick up for free

7. LF 40 by 48 wooden pallets..lf a truck..work truck cheap as possible… lf a dual axle car trailer 302 519-1311

8. LF nice high caliber pistol…lf a 5 browning shot gun..lf old working decoys 387-7506

9. Quay motorcycle on and off road.. tagged and insured…$1800 runs good extras.. kick start..Kuboda 54 inch with steering wheel.. 18 hp motor low hrs.. no problems.. $800..5 tires on jeep Cherokee wheels $600 200 mis. Truck bodies one s 10..one F 150 for both…$200 each.. both for $300..894-5713

10. Exercise bike…indoors..computer…$100..large diapers.. 25 boxes..adult. $25 FOR EVERYTHING…757-990-5262

11. 28 TON LOG SPLITTER..$800..EXTRA WHEEL AND TIRE AND EXTRA LOG CATCHER..757-678-5454

12. 410 726 4589 12′ x 34′ Park Model Trailer for sale $7000 Good for Trails End or other RV parks