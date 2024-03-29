SWAP SHOP FRIDAY MARCH 29, 2024

March 29, 2024
 |
SwapShop
Swap Shop Logo

1.New Large dog door 26 by 18 inches weather proof, top quality.  Never installed will take $80 obo. heavy duty black cubical shelf unit kit . Has pre -drilled holes and hardware needs assembly 4 by 4 ft good quality storage solid black , fit record albums perfectly or anything else , paid over $100. For kit At Walmart take $50 obo . It’s new  757-387-0503

2.Looking for cast iron pot belly stove any condition  443-614-8179

3.Duck decoy table lamps.(2) Walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected]. / License plate”MAINE” bird house.$50.00. / Used golf balls.$1.00 each or $50.00 for a bucket full. 302-430-4645

4.2 piece white leather sofa and love seat asking $1,100, cast iron bathtub and sink asking $75 757-678-2566

Hertrich $250 off Four New Tires

5.2500/3250-Watt gas generator in excellent condition, with two 25-foot, three-outlet extension cords, new 5-gallon gas can and a tarp. Located in Pungoteague, but can meet anywhere from Kiptopeake to Onley. $180  757-695-0294

6.FREE to a good home 8-9 weeks old, 3 Bantam roosters 757-709-8505

7.2007 Ford F-150 2 wheel drive does not run $950 obo 302-519-1311

8.FREE BRICKS. Pulled from a yard walkway. Text or call before 8PM.  617-412-6742

Bojangles Family Meal

9.LF a John Deere LA108 mower deck, 55 gal. barrels uncut $20, cut $30 757-505-6863

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

March 29, 2024, 3:00 pm
Clear sky
W
Clear sky
56°F
11 mph
Apparent: 53°F
Pressure: 1011 mb
Humidity: 49%
Winds: 11 mph W
Windgusts: 38 mph
UV-Index: 3.56
Sunrise: 6:51 am
Sunset: 7:22 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Hardees Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber