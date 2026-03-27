SWAP SHOP FRIDAY MARCH 27, 2026

1.For the man cave, collection of 256 beer bottles with no duplicates. Included will be shelving. 757 442 1291.

2.Vintage Craftsman 5162 Vise with swivel base. 4″ jaw, weighs 51 lbs. Great condition. Made by Rock Island in 1946. Made in USA. $125. Vulcan 50lb anvil in good condition. $220 obo. Can send pics upon request. Located in Exmore. 410 430 0476.

3.14′ Aluma Craft 8hp Yamaha trailer, Rigged & Ready to Fish! $2,700.00 OBO! 757-894-1368 . Hunting Property! 1 1/2 AC $4,500.00 OBO 757-894-1368 Martin Sigma Guitar! (70s) Excellent Condition! DR-4HC. $1,000.00 Firm! 757-894-1368

4.Boat Motor & Trailer Mako 20ft yr 1973 with Yamaha ProV 150hp all in good condition. Asking $5,000. obo call for pictures. 757-331-1911

5.LF a small refrigerator for a mobile home, as well as an electric range. Call or text (757)350-0385

6.LF Someone experienced to remove old and install new over the stove microwave oven. For more information, please call 757-894-7175

7. FS 2-piece movie theater Black leather reclining chairs $1200, air conditioners 5000 btu $75,

Dining table without chairs $757 894 7226.

8.LF a full-size good brand of acoustic guitar that might need minor repair at a very reasonable price. 757 710 6779.

9.FS DOGS! GERMAN SHEPPARDS! ALSO 2 HONDA MOTORCYCLES LEARN MORE 410 726 3371.

10.FOR FREE! ANTIQUE PIANO. YOU WILL HAVE TO PICK IT UP 757 331 2279.

11.FS LAYING HENS $8 A PIECE 757 665 6279.

12.FS CRAFTSMAN, 46 INCH CUT, RIDING MOWER. NEEDS SOME WORK $225 757 710 8324

13.LF 16 FOOT LANDSCAPE TRAILER TO CARRY LAWN MOWER. 757 894 8118