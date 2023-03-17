1.Want to buy a small in size concealable 38 pistol. 757-894-3742

2.Old male tom turkey to rehome $25 really sweet tom want him to go to a pet home only! Incubator for sale $25 757-710-3192

3.Looking to trade 5500 running watt champion generator for 2 years old for riding mower 757-666-8197

4.Dell desk top computer best offer 757-694-5540

5.2005 Dodge caravan $1,200, set of refrigeration gauges, 3 bedroom single wide 757-666-8511

6.Eggs for sale $4 doz., 18 for $6, 30 for $10 757-894-9719

7. 9″ bench top band saw $75 757-894-0823

8.For sale electric heater, desk with chair 757-894-1751

9.2008 Dodge Charger $1,500, Craftsman mower $250 757-665-5365

10.LF a vehicle no more than $1,000 410-422-8973

11.Exercise bike $100, small animal cages $10 ea. 757-990-5262

12.For sale swivel chair, desk, 3 mirror vanity 757-894-2045

13.Michael Kors leather hand bag w/keepsake bag $60 410-913-7413

14.Assorted CD’s with stand for sale $50 631-774-3739

15.Chihuahua puppies $50ea. 757-709-8422