SWAP SHOP FRIDAY MARCH 15, 2024

March 15, 2024
1.Troy Bilt 208cc ohv Mustang tiller. Direct from factory. New. Never used $1100 or obo. 757-678-7121
2.For sale Brown eggs -30 eggs $10, 18 eggs $6, 12 eggs $4 Located in new church 757-894-9719
3.LOOKING FOR A WASHER AND DRYER 757-894-1417
4.2 1/2 ‘ wooden work boat in glass case $300, 2 commercial hedge trimmers and weed trimmer $650, 1999m Ford F-150 $3,000 757-894-5713
5.2007 Ford F-150 does not run $950 302-519-1311
6.Full size Wurlitzer Piano FREE to a good home 757-894-3742
7.LF a free English Bull dog 757-607-6112
8.LF a John Deere 42″ deck LE120 757-387-2044
9.Glass top wicker end table $40, prom dresses $50 ea. 443-880-1331