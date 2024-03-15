SWAP SHOP FRIDAY MARCH 15, 2024

March 15, 2024
1.Troy Bilt 208cc ohv Mustang tiller. Direct from factory. New. Never used $1100 or obo. 757-678-7121

2.For sale Brown eggs -30 eggs $10, 18 eggs $6, 12 eggs $4 Located in new church 757-894-9719

3.LOOKING FOR A WASHER AND DRYER  757-894-1417

4.2 1/2 ‘ wooden work boat in glass case $300, 2 commercial hedge trimmers and weed trimmer $650, 1999m Ford F-150 $3,000 757-894-5713

5.2007 Ford F-150 does not run $950 302-519-1311

6.Full size Wurlitzer Piano FREE to a good home 757-894-3742

7.LF a free English Bull dog 757-607-6112

8.LF a John Deere 42″ deck LE120  757-387-2044

9.Glass top wicker end table $40, prom dresses $50 ea. 443-880-1331

 

