SWAP SHOP FRIDAY MARCH 1, 2024

1.For sale: Interior door for mobile home Size 34 x 76 $60 Call or text 757-999-4999

2.Very nice full-size heavy duty volleyball net with poles set in tires/concrete. Set has not been used much. Net was always stored indoors. $200. Nice free standing large work bench $50. Barbed wire on large wooden spool $20

Call 757-442-2465

3.Sell ME Your Records! Buying Records Lp’s , 45’s Of 60’s ,70,s 80’s Rock n Roll, Jazz , Soul and Blues. I buy whole Collections or a few, Also looking for Beatles items. Let me know what you have! Call 757-409-3367.

4.2005 GMC Sierra 1500. Z71 Off Road Towing Package. Leer Camper Shell with bed rug carpet. Cloth interior. Very well maintained. Auto folding mirrors. Only 157,500 miles. Car fax and title in hand. Cash only. Pictures upon request. $13,995. 804 314 0672

5.150cc 2023 kayo dirt bike $1,500, Gray sectional $200 757-894-7226

6.2 pc. white leather sofa and love seat $1,200, cast iron tub and sink $75, LF scrap metal and junk appliances will pick up for free 757-678-2566

7.Rare Vintage Stage 25 Guitar Amplifier by Unicord. Great sounding little amp. $100, Wilton 8″ bench vise in good condition. $475 obo, Wilton Shop King bench vise in good condition w/3 1/2″ jaws. $130 Can send pictures upon request. Items located in Exmore. 410-430-0476

8.1,059 Brand New Pieces of Clothing Great For Flea Market $800, Around 60 Like New Pieces of Camo…..3xl and 2xl $250 for Everything 443-359-9444

9.1960’s Coca Cola outside thermometer $100, Optometrists equipment antique call for details 757-694-5660

10.32″ tall heavy punching bag w/gloves $75 obo, Acorn grill like a Big Green EGG $225 obo, Brass chandelier $50 obo 757-894-0646

11.Paul Reed Smith acoustic/electric guitar w/case, Fender 25 watt amp $600 757-990-9136

12.L/f late model truck Ford or Chevy can send pics to 609-780-4960 reasonable for a looking for a friend

13.Fresh eggs $3 doz., 18 for $4 757-665-6279

14.2 1/2 pallets of red bricks $500, Fiberglass bed cover for 8′ bed pick up bed, Shop Smith woodworking machine $350 757-678-6650

15.Bissel vacuum $100, Dyson vacuum $50 443-205-9750

16.Pick up ladder rack $50 757-894-3742

17.Dresser w/3 pc. mirror and night stand $75, bamboo table w/mirror $50 obo, seasoned fire wood for sale 757-710-1490