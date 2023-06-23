1. Lf 1999-2000 Honda civic. if it has problems that’s alright. I need parts from the front end. LF older Honda or Toyota car at a reasonable price 7574422465

2. I have 3 day pass tickets to the beach it festival across the pay 7577094063

3. 2000 Chevy pickup single cab lots of new parts got some dings 2500 series $2800 obo. Tagged in Delaware 3025191311

4. 7577101297 LF green works grass cutter with 2 batteries and 2 motors it’s 9 years old. LF parts or the whole thing.

5. Upright freezer $150. Jon Deere zero turn mower hasn’t been starting. Zero turn snapper mower 2019. 7573505715

6. Very nice large dog pen made of steel all put together good to go. Table and chairs excellent shape coasters on bottom very low price 7579190098

7. LF caregiver must be honest reliable and dependable 7577103300 only serious inquiries call after 4pm

8. Exercise bike manual excellent condition $125. 7577091139

9. Collection of dolls of various sizes . They go back to the 90s and 40s $150. Collection of teapots 35 different kinds from different areas of the world $200. China cabinet with rounded glass on sides 14 inches deep 5 feet wide $110 6317743739

10. Camera fujifilm f3280 digital camera good condition not used 7579190098

11. 2006 Acura MDX SH AWD loaded new tires and shocks. Runs like new $7500. Rockwell commercial floor model scroll saw $400. 2006 Kawasaki joe 640 motorcycle with new tires and low miles. $2000. 7579994140.

12. LF scrap metal and junk appliances. 7576782566

13. House in Parksley for rent 3 bedroom. Call @ 443-235-3597

14. 1. 2-8 foot EZAwn Sunbrella Fabric awnings in very good condition. Navy blue in color, Quarter round shape. $100 each or both for $180. 2. 2013 Ford F150 XLT Supercab 4×4 in excellent condition. Factory tow package with brake controller, XLT Chrome Package and more. $18,900 obo. 4104300476 Call for more info. Can send pics upon request.

15. Free firewood if you cut the trees on the vacant lot. Lot is located on the right traveling north up the street from WESR. Its the only vacant lot between WESR and Farm Bureau, (both on the left). It’s beside 23060 Front Street in Accomac, VA. No need to make arrangement. If you want the tress on the lot just cut them down and take them.

16. 2000 ford f150 single cab 8ft bed 240k runs and drives need some tlc can send pics. 2021 ford f150 4 Dr xlt pick up 3.5 v6 16000 orginal miles Excellent condition still smells new can send pics 48k. L/f late model car or trucks running or not will consider non running cars in yard or garage you can send pics 6097804960

17. I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car.Call for price. I also have a Samsung 60″ flat screen TV and stand for $300.00 or best offer.(757)789-5287