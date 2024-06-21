SWAP SHOP FRIDAY JUNE 21, 2024

June 21, 2024
1.Looking for: sturdy metal frame bunk beds, kitchen table with chairs, outdoor rocking chairs, outdoor Adirondack chairs, sectional couch/sofa sleeper/recliner, patio furniture, bedroom dresser, full length mirrors, king size bed frame, night stands  703-881-1665

2.4 new construction windows 119.5 W x 46 H $300.00 each 757-350-9497

3.Treadmill Pro-form $100.00 Not many hours on it. 757-999-1664

4.STEVENS 28 GAUGE OVER/UNDER SHOTGUN.NEW IN THE BOX $750/OBO. ITHACA MODEL 700 12 GAUGE OVER/UNDER.SILVER RECEIVER DEEPLY ENGRAVED,BEAUTIFUL WOOD.EXCELLENT.$1300/OBO, BROWNING 410 GAUGE COMMEMBERATIVE MODEL 12 WINCHESTER.NEW IN BOX.$1500/OBO  757-894-9230

5.4 year Bearded dragon needs a new home.moving and can’t take her with us.  240-454-4931

6.26″ electric bike w/charger $400 816-400-3923

7.New Wave air purifier w/extra filters $300  757-993-0926

8.LF a single or double car port 757-331-0586

9.ll/f Ase certified mechanic looking for some side work and ac work also 609-780-4960 leave message if no answer or text

10.2007 Ford F-150 not running $750 obo, 1994 GMC 2500  $1,900 obo 302-519-1311

11.Chest freezer $40  757-373-8858

12.For sale Hastus flowers plants, cucumbers, salad tomatoes 757-665-6306

