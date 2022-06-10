- I have some auto repair books transmission jack new in box and other auto stuff and car stuff if any body interested text me and come and look at it 6097804960 getting out it
- Basketball Court on the stand. Practically brand new. Asking $100.00 dollars for it. Also LF a camper shell for a pick-up truck. Call 757-693-0720
- I have for sell a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van. I’m asking for $1000.00 or best offer. Then I have 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft. I’m asking $300.00 or best offer for the 5ft. ramp and $600.00 or best offer for the 10ft. ramp.(757)789-5287 ask for Sandy.
- Whirlpool washer and dryer $200, 58 inch color tv $150, Antique China cabinet $100
More furniture too 7577105660
- Stand up air compressor with big tank for a garage very nice 100 gallon tank $265 obo.LF Work truck cheap as possible even if it needs work. Power washer like new $150 obo 3025191311
- 2000 1100 Honda shadow fully equipped bike $5000 obo 4437356078
- 2003 Ford F-150 4432890103
- 1820s daring small shed to keep eggs in with new roof $500. Lots of fishing rods and reels all kinds at different prices. 7 rocking chairs antique mid 1800z to 1920s. Oyster Virginia commission oyster police badge from 1800s 7577094981
- Bunk bed that came from ikea $250 very good condition 7577877969
- Pick up load of seasoned firewood free All cut up and ready to go I’ll help load it 7578940823
- Giveaway stuff Christmas furniture shoes All free on the lawn 2548552035
- Hardwood floor nailer with 2 boxes of staples and case $350 6074374782
- $1300 cash 2007 Volkswagen Passat wagon 2.0T 4 door station wagon runs, 160k miles, some body damage and engine sensor needs work. Sold as is 7574140074
- LF washer 6945844