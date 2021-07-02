  1. Air conditioner Fedders 12,000 BTUS $185.00  410-623-2371
  2. Brinly tow-behind sleeve hitch moldboar plow, 38″ sleeve box blade scraper, and attachment piece. All three pieces $325. Electric trolling motors call for prices. 20 gallon parts washer w/ pump $50. 757-442-2465.
  3. 1868 wood cook stove $900 OBO. Small horse trailer for two horses $600. Chicken coop 4×8 for up to 20 chickens $500. 757-350-5937
  4. 4 NEW TIRES 245/50-R17  $175   665-4342
  5. LF MOTORIZED WHEEL CHAIR  710-2105
  6. LAWN MOWER BAGGER $100, 2013 150CC HONDA SCOOTER $1,600  894-5713
  7. WALKER, KNEE SCOOTER, WHEEL CHAIR FOR SALE  894-2045
  8. PHONE $20, T.V. $10, VACUUM $15  331-2598
  9. TOTE FULL OF BOYS CLOTHES $50  710-0052
  10. LTB OR RENT 1-2 BEDROOM HOUSE OR TRAILER, LF TRANSMISSION FOR A 2006 FORD TARUS 410-422-8973
  11. 4 TIRES 245/40-19   387-2044
  12. LTB BLACK SOFA, LTB PICK UP TRUCK  331-0586