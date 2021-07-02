- Air conditioner Fedders 12,000 BTUS $185.00 410-623-2371
- Brinly tow-behind sleeve hitch moldboar plow, 38″ sleeve box blade scraper, and attachment piece. All three pieces $325. Electric trolling motors call for prices. 20 gallon parts washer w/ pump $50. 757-442-2465.
- 1868 wood cook stove $900 OBO. Small horse trailer for two horses $600. Chicken coop 4×8 for up to 20 chickens $500. 757-350-5937
- 4 NEW TIRES 245/50-R17 $175 665-4342
- LF MOTORIZED WHEEL CHAIR 710-2105
- LAWN MOWER BAGGER $100, 2013 150CC HONDA SCOOTER $1,600 894-5713
- WALKER, KNEE SCOOTER, WHEEL CHAIR FOR SALE 894-2045
- PHONE $20, T.V. $10, VACUUM $15 331-2598
- TOTE FULL OF BOYS CLOTHES $50 710-0052
- LTB OR RENT 1-2 BEDROOM HOUSE OR TRAILER, LF TRANSMISSION FOR A 2006 FORD TARUS 410-422-8973
- 4 TIRES 245/40-19 387-2044
- LTB BLACK SOFA, LTB PICK UP TRUCK 331-0586
- COVID-19
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page