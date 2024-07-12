SWAP SHOP FRIDAY JULY 12, 2024

1.12 ft extension ladder, $100.00 Engine hoist and floor jack. $100.00 For both 302-212-7451
2.2011 Honda interstate 1300 motorcycle for sale garage kept 4,600 miles asking $6,500.00 dollars obo can text pictures call 757-710-2385 thanks
3.l/f late model car and trucks reasonably priced will consider non running car or trucks sitting in yard or driveway you can text pics and price to 757-993-0490
4.For sale zero turn Snapper mower, push mower, weed eater 336-653-0295
5.LF a 2 bedroom place to rent in Accomac County 757-768-1122
6.2014VW Jetta $3,200, 1983 boat, motor, trailer $1,500, LF female mini pin to mate 757-678-3520
7.For sale John Deere 60″ zero turn mower 757-710-0810
8.Antique lamp $100 obo 757-709-0093
9.LF a car canopy, LF window awnings 757-331-0586
10.:Horse stall matt 3’x4′ $20 757-710-9576
11.8N Ford tractor w/5′ box scrape $3,200 757-894-0823
12.Large oval gazebo needs roof work $3,500 757-710-1284
13.Sun Dolphin kayak $400, Ladies bike w/bike trailer $150, Ladies bike with infant trailer $200 443-880-1331
14.LTB 30″ gas range, for sale 30″ gas stove oven doesn’t work make offer 757-894-3742
15.2002 Honda Rebel m/c 250cc $1,700 240-855-6061
16.LF truck tires 245/70R16 757-815-1597