SWAP SHOP FRIDAY JULY 12, 2024

July 12, 2024
 |
SwapShop
Swap Shop Logo

1.12 ft extension ladder, $100.00 Engine hoist and floor jack. $100.00 For both  302-212-7451

2.2011 Honda interstate 1300 motorcycle for sale garage kept 4,600 miles asking $6,500.00 dollars obo can text pictures call 757-710-2385 thanks

3.l/f late model car and trucks reasonably priced will consider non running car or trucks sitting in yard or driveway you can text pics and price to 757-993-0490

4.For sale zero turn Snapper mower, push mower, weed eater 336-653-0295

5.LF  a 2 bedroom place to rent in Accomac County 757-768-1122

6.2014VW Jetta $3,200, 1983 boat, motor, trailer $1,500, LF female mini pin to mate 757-678-3520

7.For sale John Deere 60″ zero turn mower 757-710-0810

8.Antique lamp $100 obo 757-709-0093

9.LF a car canopy, LF window awnings 757-331-0586

10.:Horse stall matt 3’x4′ $20 757-710-9576

11.8N Ford tractor w/5′ box scrape $3,200  757-894-0823

12.Large oval gazebo needs roof work $3,500 757-710-1284

Pep Up

13.Sun Dolphin kayak $400, Ladies bike w/bike trailer $150, Ladies bike with infant trailer $200 443-880-1331

14.LTB 30″ gas range, for sale 30″ gas stove oven doesn’t work make offer 757-894-3742

15.2002 Honda Rebel m/c 250cc $1,700 240-855-6061

16.LF truck tires 245/70R16 757-815-1597

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

July 12, 2024, 3:11 pm
Overcast clouds
S
Overcast clouds
80°F
16 mph
Apparent: 86°F
Pressure: 1021 mb
Humidity: 91%
Winds: 16 mph S
Windgusts: 27 mph
UV-Index: 7.28
Sunrise: 5:51 am
Sunset: 8:25 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber