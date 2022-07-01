1.2000 mustang GT 5speed $6000 443-523-5741

2.Basketball hoop on the stand $100 dollars. Also looking for camper shell for a pick-up truck. Call 757-693-0720

3. Love Seat – good condition – free for the person who can pick it up. Please call to arrange.757-789-3203

4. 2 guitars for sale, no cases: Washburn Lyon 6 string electric, plays well $200, Elezan “Les Paul” body 6 string, electric, plays well $200, buyer is responsible for removal of stickers, can provide pictures, Text only 757-999-7802

5. Five 320 oz. jugs of Valspar All-in-One Wood Prep. Great for cleaning your deck prior to treatment. $10 each (retail: $20-$30) 757-336-3118

6. Looking for a one or two bicycle carrier that’s fits 1 1/4 hitch, Also looking for an old roll away folding cot frame. Text or call 710 6779

7. 48″ full vision jewelry case $400 757-607-6625

8. Chest freezer, upright freezer, water softener for sale 757-894-0600

9. Heavy duty cherry picker $100 757-894-8378

10. 2012 Chevy Malibu, 4 16″ rims/tires 6 lug for Chevy truck 757-331-1911

11. 2006 Buick SUV $3,500, 12,000 BTU a/c $150, 5,000 BTU a/c $75 757-710-5238

12. Model John Deere 647 Rototiller 48″ $2,500, 15 hp. Sea King outboard motor, 16′ Sea King trailer w/title. Boat on trailer need to be disposed of. 757-999-3361

13. JF house or trailer to rent 757-442-4453

14. 2 chop saws Ryobi and Makita $50 ea. or both for $80, vegetable plants 24 pk. $10 757-709-4164

15. LF set of bunk beds in very good condition 757-387-7080

16. 2004 Dodge Dakota pick up $7,000 410-968-1256