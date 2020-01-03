1.Ford Pickup 2006 XLT crew cab 352-422-0914

2.2003 Dodge Durango 757-709-9886

3.1982 Dodge Ram pickup, rust bucket, Mitsubishi engine $300 firm, LF hand carved decoys, preferably Chincoteague birds, LF nice shotgun and high caliber pistol, 757-387-7506

4.2002 Ford Expedition V8 engine, Eddie Bauer edition, new exhaust and headers $2,500 firm 757-665-1284

5.Few hand tools 757-678-2854

6.Electric guitar w/ 3 pickups $150 obo 710-5150

7.LF 250-275gal oil tank 757-442-9332

8.2016 Ford Explorer in excellent condition $19,000 407-637-6796

9.LF Washing machine for reasonable price 894-5700

10.LF someone to clean a home in the Quinby area 442-5009

11.2 bedroom mobile home for rent 709-9255

12.6ft scraper for 3 point hitch $150, elliptical machine $200, table saw 442-5908

13.1997 Dodge Dakota $1,000, LF tires and wheels for 8 lug Chevy 824-5823

14.Full size truck cab $250 443-397-7435

15.Deep freezer chest type $140, brand new electric heater 1500watt 757-694-8977

16.2004 G35 Infinity 709-2871

17.LF dash for a 1995-99 Ford Ranger, LF pneumatic tire changer 824-6242

18.LF Stereo for Ford F-150 757-894-3196

19.757-710-8645 LF used center or side boat console call or text

20.LF used car w/ automatic transmission $600-$700 757-674-7704