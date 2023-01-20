1.10 HP Troy-Bilt chipper/shredder in excellent condition. $28058cc generic brand chainsaw with case, gas, oil and new 18-inch bar & chain. Starts easily, runs and cuts well. Near Cape Charles. $60.. 757-695-0294

2. Vintage Yaesu FT-101 Ham Radio Transceiver with YC-601 Digital Display, YO-100 Monitor Scope, Landliner Speaker, Yaesu Stand Microphone, and Hand Microphone, Golden Eagle 750 SSB/AM Amplifier. $350 Golden Eagle 250 SSB/AM Mobile Amplifier. $250 Call for more info. (410)430-0476

3.32ft. extension ladder $250.00 757 -442 -8105

4.Looking to purchase a nice pistol or shotgun also one or two decoys carved by local artist or old hunting decoys hand carved 757-387-7506

5.L/f unwanted cars running on not cheap running cars also 609-780-4960

6.Cabinet for sale 757-754-7299

7. LF eggs, for sale Samsung cell phone $150 757-894-0113

8.For sale rakes and shovels, 2 camping chairs, and a boat oar call for price 757-787-7969

9.LF rabbits, for sale 24 X-Box games 757-610-5194

10.Yard wagon 33″wX48″L for a riding mower $50 757-999-0169

11.LF old repair manuals for cars, trucks, farm tractors 757-709-3858

12.48″ round tile/cast iron tabl3e w/4 chairs $200, set of 20″ 6 lug chevy truck wheels w/tires $500 757-894-1937

13.Used cinder blocks make offer 757-787-4661

14.For sale baby bassinet, swing and 2 boxes boy’s baby cloths call for price 757-678-3230

15.Rabbit free to good home, looking for bantams 757-710-3192

16.Portable work bench $0, 2 500w flood lights $25 for the pair, metal cabinet $40 757-894-0823