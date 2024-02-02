SWAP SHOP FRIDAY FEBURARY 2, 2024

1.17 ft. Duracraft boat made of extruded aircraft aluminum, lifetime hull warranty,90 hp. mercury 4 stroke, less than 130 hrs. stainless prop, camoed roller trailer with yellow rollers, power winch, mud buddy blind.$17,000/obo. As new electric start generator n wheels,16 hp. motor,12,000 watts.$650firm, Winchester SXP PUMP SHOTGUN 12 GAUGE NEW IN BOX $450/OBO 757-894-9230

2.1 desktop pc new $100, 50 inch tv picture getting dark free, old cell phones $20 call 757-709-0923

3.Rare Vintage Stage 25 Guitar Amplifier by Unicord. Great sounding little amp. $150, Sony Xplode 1100W Subwoofer XS-L101P5 in good condition. $50, Vintage cantilever tool boxes in great condition. Call to discuss. Can send pictures upon request. Items located in Exmore. 410-430-0476

4.Industrial sized Leverage Squat Machine $500, 1059 Brand New Pieces of Compression Shirts, shorts, and pants. Great for someone that does flea markets. $1500 for all of it, Battery operated Weed eater with 2 strong batteries and a charger. $100 443-359-9444

5.Looking for DR trimmer 757-710-1153

6.Gas fireplace logs and everything included for gas fireplace $50, 6 hp. Johnson motor $50 757-442-3540

7.For sale 2 printers, puppies for sale in 4 weeks 757-709-0848

8.Electric stove Free oven does not work range top does 757-710-6437

9.LF a truck as cheap as possible 302-519-1311

10.For sale 2 electric heaters call 757-919-0098 for price

11.2003 Chevy Silverado pick up $4,500, 2004 Cadillac DeVille $4,500, engine hoist $300 757-442-7452

12.For sale brick pavers, landscape stone, tools 410-430-7552

13.For sale large T.V. cabinet, vanity w/mirrors, bar set w/2 chairs and accessories 757-894-2045

14.Love seat and couch $600, lift recliner $300, 12 volt child’s rideable horse $150 443-880-1331

15.air compressor w/25 ft. hose $125 757-678-6250