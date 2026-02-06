SWAP SHOP FRIDAY FEBRUARY 6, 2026

1.Single working mother of two, looking for a reliable car to get to and from work.  757 350 1081.

2.FOR SALE- Samsung front load dryer $100 OBO call or text 710-6096.

3.FS 2017 Volkswagen Passat, black exterior with black rims, tinted windows, cream leather interior fully loaded. 149k miles, 9k on tires. Car gets 40+ miles per gallon.  Car can be seen in painter. $9000.00 obo 757 709 8109.

4.Beautiful Muscovy Ducks FREE to a good home! 10 available, males and females, black and white. Make great pets and delicious extra-large eggs. Melfa area. 484 459 7567.

5.FS 5500-watt generator 757 678 2778.

6.FS 1999 SEDONA S-10 PICKUP $3,500N SMALL FREEZER AND REFRIGERATOR $325 FOR THE PAIR, MICHAEL JORDAN SNEAKERS SIZE 10 $100 WORK BOOTS SIZE 9 $100 757 894 5713

7.FS 275 GALLON HEATING OIL AND STAND $250 757 894 1835

8.FS TOTAL GYM $200 757 666 9573.

9.FS 2000 MAZDA PICK UP 80,000 MILES PASSED INSPECTION HEAT/AIR WORKS $2,300 OBO 757 615 0731

10.FS FORD TRACTOR $5,500 757 854 8622

 

