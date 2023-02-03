1.Looking for a plastic resin shed or storage closet 757-709-9218
2.White Matching Washer and Dryer in good condition for sale. Price $400 for the set. Text message to 757-414-1393 for more information.
3.Whirlpool washer/dryer $200 757-678-2778
4.Eggs for sale 30 egg flats $12 while they last 757-894-9719
5.Craftsman 42″ riding mower $300 757-505-6783
6.LF laying hens possible Rhode Island red 757-709-5325
7.LF a 195/65R15 tire 757-387-7506
8.9’x12′ rug, 5’x7′ rug both for $15 757-665-5464
9.LF laying hens or small chickens 301-416-0915
10.Apple watch $175, air compressor $30, kitchen table $15 757-709-3835
11.For sale 2 boxes of baby boy’s clothes discuss the price when called 757-678-3230
12.LF free scrap metal 757-350-0093
13.Piano for sale $200 757-999-0169
14. LF twin size mattress and box spring free or a good price 757-710-5689
15.Cell phone $100, Hallmark Santa snow globe 757-993-0539 ask for John
16.2005 ford F-150 $3,200 757-710-7326