SWAP SHOP FRIDAY FEBRUARY 27, 2026

February 27, 2026
 |
SwapShop
Swap Shop Logo

1.FS 2 used baseball bats, one is a 32-inch, and the other is a 33-inch, both for $50 obo, also 2 parts for a 2004 Nissan Frontier, one is a cable assembly, and the other is a sensor assembly 757 505 6496.

2.LF a Yamaha or equal brand acoustic guitar for a reasonable price.  It could need minor repair. 757 710 6779

3.FS Surfboard is $100.  757 710 0682

4.FS 18 FOOT CHINCOTEAGUE SCOWL BOAT, ALL REDONE, NO TRAILER $3,000 757 374 6272.

5.FS 2 PAIRS OF HEADLIGHTS FOR A 2019 HONDA CRV $30 A LIGHT OBO 757 469 4529.

6.FS BN MOBILEHOME GAS FURNACE $1,200 AUTOMATIC CAT LITTER $100 757 990 2269

7.FS ROOF SHINGLES $50 A BUNDLE. 609 658 3777

8.FS 17 FOOT BAYLINER, BOAT AND TRAILER, $2,500 301 775 1562

Alexa, enable One Oh Three the Shore Skill

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

February 27, 2026, 2:54 pm
Clear sky
E
Clear sky
48°F
7 mph
Apparent: 46°F
Pressure: 1020 mb
Humidity: 31%
Winds: 7 mph E
Windgusts: 16 mph
UV-Index: 1.41
Sunrise: 6:37 am
Sunset: 5:54 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru

Member of the

esva chamber