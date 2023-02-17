1.Four Continental Tires -215/60-A -16. Like new for sale. Call Frank @ 757-323-2612.

2.Camper shell for a Dodge Dakota sport pick up $100, Chrome pickup truck brush guard $100 757-894-9300

3.2 acres of land for sale 757-665-4325

4.Large Old Mill wood stove $200 443-235-3597

5.LF free beard oil, beard shampoo and conditioner 757-710-4691

6.Small chest freezer $50 845-282-3485

7.LF scrap metal and junk appliances will pick up for free 757-678-2566

8.LTB 6′ aluminum step ladder 410-430-7128

9.2002 Suzuki motorcycle 800 cc. $3,200 757-710-6563

10.For sale a vanity, corner desk and swivel seat 757-894-2045

11.2003 Mazda 4 door $1,500, Honda m/c w/saddle bags $1,700, 2005 pop up camper trailer $1,500 757-678-3520