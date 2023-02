https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oqzxCoYDMIk

MORNING GOLD: The first thing I do in the morning is check the "breadcrumbs from my past self to my future self." That takes the form of my writings from years past and, nine times out of ten, what I wrote seems to be a reminder that comes back at just the right time. Today was no exception.In 2021 I wrote: I've been struggling recently with two words, one little phrase, and what it means. "Be strong." What does that mean to you? It's something I have been re-evaluating recently in my own life and, admittedly, had been needing to reframe my thoughts about being strong.I don't believe in coincidences but, rather, see how things- even the most random seeming things on the surface- are interconnected. So, when this article popped up "randomly" this morning, I knew it was not so random and something to share as it is an important reminder for all of us when hard times come.The article said, in part, "Being strong means you actually know what it’s like to be weak, to feel helpless, to feel like you’re tired of life and its burdens yet you still wake up every morning hoping for a better day. You still think positively about your future. You still dig up what’s left of your energy when you’re drained and you keep going because you know eventually things will change. You know that things won’t stay the same forever.Being strong means asking for help because you’re aware that you can’t do it alone. It means trying to help yourself even if it requires you to reach out to people, go to a therapist or let people know that you need them. It means you’re not afraid of letting people know you can’t do everything on your own but it won’t kill you if they can’t help. It won’t kill you if they said no. It’s not going to stop you from finding alternatives or other ways to get the help you need.Being strong means letting people in no matter how many times you’ve been hurt because you’re not afraid of trying again. You’re aware of what went wrong before. You’re learning your lessons.Being strong means choosing yourself even when people don’t choose you. It means choosing to be true to yourself even when it hurts. It’s choosing short-term sadness over long-term misery. It means losing something small to gain something bigger. It means choosing self-love without needing anyone’s validation.Being strong means you know that you won’t always get it right. You know that life is still going to be hard. You know that people will lie to you and betray you. You know that you will never be immune to heartbreak or pain or tears but you know how to live with it. You know how to roll with the punches. You know how to eventually see the light at the end of the tunnel when it gets too dark.You could have the biggest heart in the world and you could be falling down every day but you know that you’ll never break. You know your strength won’t always save you but it will never drown you either.Being strong is knowing that you’ll have moments of weakness and fear but it won’t stop you from going on. It won’t stop you from jumping when you’re afraid of falling. It won’t stop you from taking a leap of faith when the odds are against you."I backed up the gold thoughts with Delta Goodrem's song Be Strong(listen here:Are you swimming upstream, in notions of blue?Do you feel like you're sinking?Are you sick of the rain, after all you've been throughWell I know what you're thinking.When you can't take it, you can make itSometime soon I know you will see,'Cause when you're in your darkest hour,And all of the light just fades away.And when you're like a single flower,Whose colours have turned to shades of grey,Well hang onBe strong.You're taking each step one day at a time,You can't lose your spirit.Well let live and let live,Forget and forgive,And it's all how you see it.And just remember, keep it togetherDon't you know you're never alone?'Cause when you're in your darkest hour,And all of the light just fades away.And when you're like a single flower,Whose colours have turned to shades of grey,Well hang onBe strong.No you're not defeated ohhAnd soon you'll be smiling once again.Then you won't have to feel it,Let it go with the wind.Time passes us by, and know that you're allowed to cry'Cause when you're in your darkest hour,And all of the light just fades away.And when you're like a single flower,Whose colours have turned to shades of grey,Well hang onBe strong.Oh woah huuhHang onHang onBe strongDa da da dn dada daHold on and be strong.For reference or if you'd like to read it in full, here is a link to the full article I shared this morning: