SWAP SHOP FRIDAY FEBRUARY 16, 2024

1.I buy Records ! Albums and 45’s. 1950’s to 1980’s Records. I buy whole collections. ANY Beatles items also any music memorabilia. Let me know what you have, Call 757-409-3367

2.17 ft. x 80 WIDE DURACRAFT BOAT,LIFETIME HULL WARRANTY,90 HP 4 STROKE MERCURY 120 HRS,STAINLESS PROP,FRONT LEFT AND RIGHT ROD BOXES,BILGE PUMP,LED LIGHTS,GALVANIZEDROLLER TRAILER,AND POWER WINCH,$1000 BUD BUDDY BLIND.$17,000/OBO, SPANISH GOROSABEL QUALITY DOUBLE BARREL.12 GAUGE,PORTED BARRELS,BEAUTIFUL WOOD,BLUING 99%,OUTSTANDING SIDE BY SIDE.$650/OBO,

RIZZINI 410 OVER/UNDER MODEL BR 110,EJECTORS,28 IN BARRELS NEW IN BOX.$2350.O/O 757-894-9230

3.Pit bull puppies $50 757-709-0848

4.2007 Ford F-150 for sale 302-519-1311

5.For sale 1996 Chevy S-10, 2004 Chevy Blazer Extreme 757-919-0001

6.Pair of Thrush mufflers $80 757-350-1160

7.Brown leather love seat $500 757-894-8522

8.Lift recliner $300, couch and love seat $600, dehumidifier $100 443-880-1331

9.Craftsman 46″ riding mower $250, Whirlpool water heater new in box $200, above ground fuel tank approx. 275 gal. 757-894-1013

10.For sale 100 Trump t-shirts, for rent 2 bedroom house in Exmore 757-678-2778

11 Older heavy duty electric mortar cement mixer $250, 17’aluminum canoe in good condition $150 Parksley area

757-232-3612

12.LF upright drill press 757-894-2267

13.4 wheeler and mini bike both running when stored $400 for all 757-894-6319