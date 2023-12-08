SWAP SHOP FRIDAY DECEMBER 8, 2023

1.First Edition Annie Leibovitz Photographs 1970-1990 with jacket and cover shot is John Lennon and Yoko Ono, also included is Portraits of American Ballet First Fifty Years. $22 for both. Can text pics 757-694-5660

2.Want to buy a desk top police scanner 757-854-3926

3.Half tank of fuel oil about 125-150 gallons. $200 must take tank. Switching to propane and don’t need it anymore. 757-607-6340

4.For sale pellet stove in good condition included 15 bag of pellet and chimney pipe asking $650 obo., also I have a new engine Briggs and Stratton 5.5 hp. asking $300 obo. 757-709-3534

5.Michael Kors large make-up travel case, black patent leather, many compartments. About 13 inches high and 15 inches wide. New, never used. Like-new condition. Self-standing. Can send pics. $ 30. 757-787-7351

6.Pair of kerosene heaters $100 ea., 2 Edenpure heaters $90 ea., Pair of truck bodies $300 for the pair 757-894-5713

7.For sale Cub Cadet zero turn mower 757-710-8042

8.LF a kitten 757-694-5996

9. 4- 35x12x50R20 tires $400, LF a jet slide 757-894-2267

10.30′ Fleetwood camper w/2 slide outs $4,500, heavy duty 3 axle equipment trailer $2,200, LF someone to install a microwave oven 757-710-5238

11.LF someone to patch a house roof 757-350-0894

12.Vespa scooter needs rear tire $1,000 firm 757-710-8324

13.Savage model 93 22 magnum rifle w/scope and ammo $350 firm 757-894-4949

14.LF a 1996-97 4L60E transmission for a Chevy truck 757-709-2578

15.14 qt. bucket of pecans $20, LF someone to help with yard work 757-894-8227