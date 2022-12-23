- F/S 2009 Lincoln mks 3.7 v6 excellent running car high mileage 200k selling as-is due to mileage leather interior sun roof can send pics 4500. 6097804960
- Chickens for sale. Female Rabbit for sale $35 does not come with cage or supplies 7577103192
- Office chair on wheels for sale. $40.00. Call more information – 757-710-8835.
- For sale 1986 cutlas No motor no transmission $1,500.00. 1979 Shortbed c10 pickup, No motor no transmission Set up for racing $3,500.00. 1985 c10 short bed , 350 engine and transmission
Runs good Plenty of power $7,500.00. 757-350-9497
- I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287
- Set of 20 inch low profile chrome rims universal $1200 7578947003
- Master chef meat smoker for sale brand new in box great gift $150 7107146
- 20-25 church pews fully padded red cushions best offer or donation to a church 7576932088
- Lf cheap used car 709478
- 60 inch flatscreen Sony with hdmi and all connections $250 with remote. Brand new wall Mount holds up 42-90 inch tv telescopic can move any direction. Never out of box $350. Old school 43 inch sony high def tv with am/fm receiver, disc changer and remote with subwoofer $150 7577101490
- Frigidaire refrigerator good condition $250 7574422849
- LF a wheelchair that you can sit in or walk in. Located in Salisbury. 2004 Buick rendezvous suv $2500 obo 192k miles 4104228973
- Girls mini mouse kitchenette set $60, 3 piece baby doll crib $10. 40 tv inch Entertainment center $40 7576783380
- 2000 ford mustang convertible 145k miles $3000 obo. 2002 Toyota Camry $3500 Honda rogue motorcycle $1800 7577772506
- LF burn barrel, Baby swing good condition 6077048
