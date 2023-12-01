SWAP SHOP FRIDAY DECEMBER 1, 2023

December 1, 2023
1.Pellet stove for sale, like new. Selling price $500. Call for more information. 757-710-8835

2.2500/3250 watt generator in very good condition, near Cape Charles. $180  757-695-0294

3.2008 Pontiac G6  $2,500  757-619-4645

4.Multiple Christmas decorations to include a Santa, small decorative trees, several snowmen, garden poinsettia flag and a lighted tree in a container with a snowman. All for $40. Call 757-999-4427

5.FREE microwave oven 757-387-0491

6.LF a GEN5 laptop computer  757-709-2357

7.Ladies 26″ bike $25  757-894-0823

8.LF a cheap work truck 302-519-1131

9.Pecans $5 a bucket 757-665-6279

10.Curio cabinet w/glass shelves $150  757-999-6771

11.Vespa scooter needs a tire $1,000 757-710-8324

12.Heavy duty equipment trailer 3 axle $2,200, 30′ Fleetwood camper w/2 slide outs $5,000 firm 757-710-5238

13.Gold’s gym exercise bike $45  787-894-8118

14.2013 Honda Gold wing motorcycle $13,500 or possible partial trade 302-569-2274

15.LF a drive shaft for a 1996 Dodge ram pick up  757-854-8615

