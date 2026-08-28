SWAP SHOP FRIDAY AUGUST 28, 2026

1.FS – DESA Cast Iron Propane Gass stove with a red porcelain enamel finish. Fully operational — everything works as it should. Heavy, solid cast-iron construction with a decorative front and removable top grates. Great supplemental heat and a beautiful stove.

ASKING $600 Buyer responsible for pickup. Heavy cast iron, so please bring help for loading. Also looking for a hood for a Craftsman riding grass cutter. If you have one available, please let us know! Located in Onancock, VA Call Dan at 631-514-4803

2.FS JOHN DEERE RIDING MOWER $1,000 FIRM 757 709 0093

3.FS LIKE NEW TWIN BED, FOLDING DOORS, XL CAGE 757 894 8492

4.LF TOP OF THE BOAT COVER FOR A 15 HP 4 STROKE SUZUKI MOTOR 757 710 3348

5.PAINTER WOMAN NEEDS A HELPER 757 350 1726

6.LF WOOD STOVE & SELLING A WICKER BABY BASSINET 442 5500

7.FS ELECTRIC DRYER $175 757 505 9363

8.LF A TOOLBOX FOR A 2007 FORD RANGER 757 709 1139

9.FS CRAFTSMAN ARM SAW $75. 757 442 2203 IN BELLE HAVEN

10.FS 30 TON LOW BOY $3,500 OBO 410 603 7068

11.LF SOMEONE TO INSTALL A RADIO IN A VAN 757 709 4752

12.FS MANUAL WHEELCHAIR FOR $50 757 709 4752

13.FS 1985 Square body Chevy C/K, 3/4 ton pickup truck. Runs but needs some body work. Great classic project truck. 2 wheel drive. $900 or best offer. FS Chevy small-block V8, 350 motor with custom cam upgraded, and Holley 4-barrel carburetor not yet installed. A super performance project for car or truck. $1,200 or best offer. FS Allis-Chalmers WD-45 tractor with good rubber and decent motor. Needs a good farm to work on after a little tinkering. Price negotiable. For more info call 757-387-2635.