SWAP SHOP FRIDAY AUGUST 25, 2023

1.Cleaning and gardening person wanted. One day per week. $17.00/hr. Need to be reliable only please. 609-658-3777

2. A.S.E. Retired Auto mechanic looking for some side work including A/c work, l/f late model car or truck running or not. reasonably priced 609-780-4960

3.2 oil barrels for sale $200 757-442-5623

4.LF a wheel chair 20″ wide 757-709-0848

5.For sale dresser w/mirror new in the box 410-603-3144

6.pair of ice cream parlor seats $80, LTB a hand held scanner 757-442-2718

7.Fridgidaire 10,000 BTU a/c $50 410-422-4350

8.Oak bed room set $200 757-709-1658

9.LF a work truck 302-519-1311

10.For sale 2004 Chevy Blazer V-6, 1996 Chevy ext. cab S-10 p/u 757-919-0001

11.For sale antique vanity, T.V. cabinet, bar w/2 stools and more 757-894-2045

12.LTB dual axle car trailer 757-710-7133

13.LTB used video games, consoles, controllers 757-709-0509

14.Looking for someone to mow property on a 60″ zero turn mower all you have to do is ride 609-658-3777