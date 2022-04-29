- 2 pc. sectional for sale, Kenmore sewing machine 757-787-7969
- Craftsman mower $125, E-Z Up tent $35 757-710-7021
- Garmin 400 c fish finder, Garmin 440 GPS $50 804-337-8065
- LTB house in Accomack or Northampton county 757-710-1299
- John Deere 42″ mower $650, 42″ Craftsman mower $650 757-678-2566
- Will do yard work 757-787-7969
- 12 dock pilings 15′ up to 16’9″ $1,200 757-454-2455
- Chevy 350 motor w/trans 757-709-9570
- 3 fishing rods $20 ea., engine hoist $125 757-894-8278
- LF house/apt to rent, LF work truck, LF dual axle trailer 16′-20′ 302-519-1311
- 1989 Oldsmobile $800, 1999 Pontiac Bonneville $1,200 757-710-5093
- 20′ Grady White I/O boat 757-710-7822
- Dbl. hanging closet organizer $25, area rug 5’x7′ $50, 50 45 RPM records 757-665-4063
- Corner desk $10, standing shelf $15, vanity $60 757-894-2045
- LF car year 2000 or newer for around $2,500 757-666-8631
- LF Moped for about $100 757-694-6267
- Alexa
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page