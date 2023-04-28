1.Aluminum diamond plate tool box for small or midsized truck, 60″ wide. Asking $75 or best offer. Stainless steel free-standing utility/laundry sink with sideboard. Includes faucet and legs. Great for garage, cleaning fish. Will discuss price. Will send pics upon request. Call or text 757-710-5943

2.Yaesu FT-101E Ham Transceiver with YC-601 Digital Display, YO-100 Monitor Scope, external Landliner/Speaker, Yaesu Stand Mike and Yaesu hand mike, $500 obo. Powertec weight rack with lat tower, pull up bar, dip bars, etc…. Very good condition $650, 300# Olympic weight set in very good condition. $300, Call 410-430-0476 if interested.

3.LF Older Toyota pickup truck. Will consider any condition, For Sale. Kawasaki KLR 650 street/ trail low miles $2000. For Sale. 1996 Chevy 3500 diesel crew cab $7000. For sale Rockwell cast iron floor model scroll saw. $450 757-999-4140

4.For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287

5.Dogs to rehome a female pit bull terrier, and a blue tick hound 757-710-5507

6.LTB John Deere riding mowers 757-709-8480

7.Kenmore electric cook stove new $450, Honda K12 jet ski w/trailer $2,500 firm, Lot of trim wood 757-710-5238

8.Roll around metal staircase $100, Craftsman band saw $100, GE stackable washer/dryer $500 757-894-0646

9.For sale cobalt blue sofa, Cedar hope chest 757-787-7969

10. Charbroil gas grill no burner, gas burner for steaming pot both $40 757-528-6566

11.LF a room to rent Melfa to Parksley 757-709-4685

12.Set of 22″ rims/tires $900, set of 20″ chrome rims $550 757-894-7003

13.Set of puck lights $20, metal fire pit $40, stainless steel cup holder $20 757-694-8072

14.33″ Snapper mower 17 hp. $1,000, 40′ aluminum ladder $100 757-787-7677

15.33″ walk behind self propelled mower Troy-bilt $650, #8 boat anchor w/rope $20 757-894-8118

16.LF a swing set for older children, and a baby swing set 757-665-5335

17.Wrought iron outdoor table and chairs $500, 2 plastic chairs/bench $55 757-787-2195

18.LF free chickens and a rooster 757-665-5415